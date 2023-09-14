AEW Dynamite rating for the Grand Slam tournament final

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 888,000 viewers for TBS, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was up slightly from the 887,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.31 rating in 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.31 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.40 rating on USA Network. The September 14, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 1.175 million viewers and a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the semifinals of the tournament for the vacant AEW World Championship.