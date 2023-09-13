All In turnstile count lower than AEW’s listed paid attendance number

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW All In turnstile count is listed as 72,265 for the event that was held on August 27 in London England at Wembley Stadium. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com reports that the Brent Council listed the number in response to a Freedom of Information public records request.

Powell’s POV: The turnstile count is considered the actual number of ticketed fans who attended the event. AEW listed the paid attendance as 81,035 and touted it as an all-time record for pro wrestling. The turnstile count is still a great number, but it is not the record breaker that AEW has claimed. Tony Khan has yet to publicly comment on the newly released number as of this update.