AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s Fyter Fest edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn

-Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

-“Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-FTR and The Young Bucks meet face to face in an interview segment

-Swerve Strickland and AR Fox vs. Darby Allin and Nick Wayne

-Renee Paquette conducting separate interviews with MJF and Adam Cole

-Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay contract signing for All In

-Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

Powell’s POV: It looks like they will be packing a lot into the final edition of Dynamite before the All In pay-per-view. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The August 26 AEW Collision will also be taped the same night. We are looking for reports on the taping. If you are going and can help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).