By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews ROH on HonorClub: Shane Taylor vs. Gravity in the ROH TV Title tournament finals, ROH Women’s Champ Athena vs Rachael Ellering in a Proving Ground match, Work Horsemen vs. Gates of Agony, and more (13:50)…

Click here for the August 11 ROH on HonorClub audio review.

