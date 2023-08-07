Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey in a tag team tournament match

-Samuray Del Sol, Laredo Kick, and Black Taurus vs. Bully Ray, Moose, and Brian Myers

-Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat

Powell’s POV: The Rascalz won the first tournament match and will face the winners of Thursday’s match in the tournament finals. The tournament winners will earn a shot at the Impact Tag Team Titles held by “Subculture” Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster at the Emergence event that will stream August 27 on Impact Plus.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. The Impact In 60 show returns on Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and features the fourth part dedicated to the company's Australian tour.