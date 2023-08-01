NXT TV results (8/1): Moore’s review of the Great American Bash fallout show with Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne, Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz vs. Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live August 1, 2023 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s NXT Great American Bash PLE aired…

The show cut to the Performance Center parking lot (oh no). Stacks got out of an SUV and was posing with the Tag Team Title. Because this is the most dangerous place in WWE, of course Tony D and Stacks got jumped. Gallus showed up and left Tony D and Stacks lying in the parking lot after a beatdown…

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Jacy Jayne jawed with Booker T for a bit. Lyra Valkyria was going through her televised entrance, but was jumped by Jayne. Jayne tossed Lyra in the ring and when Lyra got to her feet the bell rang…

1. Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne. Lyra managed to get the advantage after giving Jayne some hands. Jayne came back with kicks for a two count. Lyra caught Jayne with a plancha at ringside heading into picture-in-picture.[c]