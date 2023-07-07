Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush, Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham vs. Angels, PCO vs. Jason Hotch and John Skyler

CategoriesJASON POWELL VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush: I don’t think the Motor City Machine Guns are capable of having a bad tag team match. Even if they are, it wasn’t going to happen with Aldis and Rush as their opponents. My only knock is that it came off like the heels on this episode could not win without cheating. In this case, it took a low blow from Rush while the referee was shielded. That said, the heels had to go over since they are both challenging for the singles titles held by Shelley and Sabin at Slammiversary. It’s a shame that the company isn’t nearly as focused on putting heat on Aldis heading into the Impact World Championship match as they are on putting heat on Bully Ray and Steve Maclin, who are the heels the booker’s tag team match.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards: While I was down on the idea that the heels had to cheat to win every match on this show, it was a logical move in this case. Alisha Edwards was established as being a significant part of her husband’s act in that her interference was the difference. In turn, that set up Kazarian announcing that his wife Traci Brooks will be in his corner to counter Alisha at Slammiversary.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Angels: A well worked match. The outcome was never really in question given the breakup story that’s being told with Angels and the other Design members, but it still felt like a quality win for Gresham. That said, I continue to hope that Gresham will get more promo time and character development. It still feels like everything I know about Gresham came from watching him in Ring of Honor.

Dango video: Another fun promo with Dango heeling on pro wrestling. The only negative was Dango talking about how he didn’t want to get in the ring and risk getting hurt while working with younger wrestlers who don’t know what they are doing. That line felt too insider for my tastes. Putting that aside, Dango has quickly gone from being a groaner who was milking whatever was left from his WWE persona to becoming one of the acts I most look forward to watching on Impact each week.

Sami Callihan and Rich Swann vs. Champagne Singh and Shera: A quick showcase win for Callihan and Swann to further establish them as a tag team.

Impact Wrestling Misses

PCO vs. “The Good Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch in a handicap match: Why? Skyler and Hotch finally got a minor push and a tag team title shot. So why would the creative forces undo whatever good came from that brief push by having PCO destroy them in a handicap match? A couple of local wrestlers could have filled that role. As if that wasn’t bad enough, poor Hotch had to sell for self indulgent booker Scott D’Amore after the match. The rest of the post match angle was mostly good in terms of putting more heat on Bully Ray and Steve Maclin, though I could have done without the silly claim that the heels poured battery acid in PCO’s mouth.

Gisele Shaw vs. Courtney Rush: A soft Miss for a wheel spinning finish. Shaw picked up yet another throwaway distraction win that does nothing for her. Rush was protected and yet the loss also slowed whatever momentum she may have had.