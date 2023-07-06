Cary Silkin on the new version of ROH, previously buying ROH, and the pro wrestling scene in Puerto Rico

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER ROH News

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Cary Silkin

On the new ROH: “I’m glad Tony Khan bought the company. He’s keeping the name going. I enjoyed the run with Sinclair because I was more active. The pandemic messed everything up, as we know. I’m glad these guys, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Dalton Castle, Vinny, good old Prince, Nana. There’s a laundry list of names. Mark Briscoe, of course. Jay Lethal. I’m glad they have a place to work and I don’t understand why they wouldn’t have Jay lethal as part of Ring of Honor, but it makes no sense to me.”

On the Puerto Rico scene: So me as a photographer, I was able just to go up to the ring and, it was fun. It was really cool. So we drove to Humacao, everything’s groovy. There’s Abdullah the Butcher, there’s Gangrel. I think Jimmy Hart was there too. And, everyone’s nice to us and the young Colon brothers and Ricky Santana and this one and that one. We’re like, all right, you know, this is good. So the show starts, and in Puerto Rico time, for wrestling. If it says 8:00 on the ticket, that means it starts at 9:30. And no one complained. No one complains about the show. All right? Maybe it’ll start like 35, 40 minutes late, and then there’ll be an intermission. I swear to God, both of the companies, the intermissions were over an hour, and you wanna know why? I’ll tell you. Because they controlled the concession stands.”

Buying the original ROH: “When ECW went out of business, there was definitely a void. Gabe (Sapolsky) had worked under Paul Heyman and the other guy had his tape business. I knew that they were gonna open up a company. I was full-time, you know, as a ticket broker. I figured these guys are gonna start a little wrestling company. I wouldn’t mind being involved, you know, silent partner kind of thing. I approached them and they didn’t need me until they needed some money. I got in, we know what happened, and I had no intentions of wanting to own a wrestling company, and for lack of a better way to put it, having to be the sole owner.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, Puerto Rico, selling magazines, WWC, IWA Puerto Rico, Dutch Mantell, Kevin Sullivan, ROH, Gabe Sapolsky, Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, AEW, Tony Khan, and more.