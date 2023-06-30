Darren “Droz” Drozdov dead at age 54

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Darren Drozdov, who wrestled as Droz in WWE, died on Friday at age 54, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Powell’s POV: Droz played three seasons in the NFL and became a pro wrestler after his football career ended. He debuted for WWE in 1998 and used the name “Puke” because he was able to vomit on command and did so on a football during a game before the center snapped the ball to the quarterback. This led to the legendary Beyond The Mat scene of Drozdov vomiting into a trashcan per Vince McMahon’s request while Vince gleefully yelled, “He’s gonna puke.” Drozdov’s in-ring career ended when he was paralyzed while taking a powerbomb from D-Lo Brown on October 5, 1999. My condolences to Droz’s family, friends, and many fans.