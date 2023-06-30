Darren “Droz” Drozdov dead at age 54

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Darren Drozdov, who wrestled as Droz in WWE, died on Friday at age 54, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. The cause of death has not been revealed.
Powell’s POV: Droz played three seasons in the NFL and became a pro wrestler after his football career ended. He debuted for WWE in 1998 and used the name “Puke” because he was able to vomit on command and did so on a football during a game before the center snapped the ball to the quarterback. This led to the legendary Beyond The Mat scene of Drozdov vomiting into a trashcan per Vince McMahon’s request while Vince gleefully yelled, “He’s gonna puke.” Drozdov’s in-ring career ended when he was paralyzed while taking a powerbomb from D-Lo Brown on October 5, 1999. My condolences to Droz’s family, friends, and many fans.
Great dude who handled the tragic accident that paralyzed him better than anyone could have expected. Seemed to still love his life and the wrestling business to the very end.