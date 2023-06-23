Impact Wrestling TV preview: X Division Title match set for Thursday’s show, Diary subject

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.
-Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel for the X Division Championship
-Trinity vs. Jai Vidal
-Nick Aldis explains his actions to Impact World Champion Alex Shelley
Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. AXS is airing the 30-minute Diary episode on Rosemary beginning at 6:30CT/7:30ET.
