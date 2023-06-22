ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Athena vs. Kiera Hogan in a street fight for the ROH Women’s Championship

-El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Serpentico, Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo

-Trish Adora vs. Allysin Kay

-Daniel Garcia vs. Rocky Romero in a Pure Rules match

-Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

-Diamante vs. Leila Grey

-Gringo Loco vs. Willie Mack

-Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods

-Lee Moriarty and Big Bill vs. Blake Christian and Matt Sydal

-AR Fox, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin vs. Shane Taylor, Anthony Henry, and JD Drake

-Silas Young vs. Kyle Fletcher

-Trenton Storm, AJ2, and Luke Kurtis vs. Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun

Powell’s POV: ROH will hold the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday, July 21 in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Arena. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET on HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).