WWE Most Wanted Treasures and Stone Cold Takes on America ratings

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures produced 386,000 viewers for A&E and finished 15th in the cable ratings with a 0.12 rating. The show focused on Roddy Piper memorabilia.

-Sunday’s “Stone Cold Takes on America” finished with 229,000 viewers. The show finished 53rd in the Sunday cable ratings with a 0.06 rating.

Powell’s POV: Both shows were off on June 4. The previous edition of WWE Most Wanted Treasures episode focused on Goldberg and produced 295,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. The last edition of “Stone Cold Takes on America” had 224,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. Sunday’s Most Wanted Treasures will be a Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero episode.