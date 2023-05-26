Impact Wrestling Under Siege results: Steve Maclin vs. PCO in a No DQ match for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Title, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster for the Impact Tag Titles, Trey Miguel vs. Chris Sabin for the X Division Title

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Under Siege

Streamed May 26, 2023 on Impact Plus and FITE TV

London, Ontario at Western Fair District Agriplex

Impact Wrestling Under Siege Pre-Show

1. Courtney Rush and Jessicka defeated Knockouts Tag Team Champions Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King in a non-title match.

2. Joe Hendry beat Dirty Dango by DQ in a Digital Media Championship match.

Impact Wrestling Under Siege Main Card

1. Nick Aldis beat Kenny King.

2. Rich Swann, Sami Callihan, and Jake Crist beat “The Design” Deaner, Kon, and Angels.

3. Trinity beat Gisele Shaw.

4. Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster to retain the Impact Tag Team Titles.

5. Trey Miguel defeated Chris Sabin to retain the X Division Title.

6. Alex Shelley beat Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham, Yuya Uemura, and Frankie Kazarian in a six-way to become No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship.

7. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship.

8. Steve Maclin defeated PCO in a No DQ match to retain the Impact World Championship. Afterward, Scott D’Amore strapped the title around the waist of Maclin. Bully Ray came out and eventually put D’Amore through a flaming table.