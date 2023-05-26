05/26 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on The KO Show with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Title, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky, AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on The KO Show with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Title, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky, AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, and more (18:09)…

Click here for the May 26 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

