WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns’ celebration and MITB qualifiers set for next week’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns celebrates 1,000 days as WWE Universal Champion

-LA Knight vs. Montez Ford in a Money in the Bank qualifying match

-Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifying match

Powell's POV: Friday's Smackdown will be live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena.