Bull Buchanan on son Brooks Jensen working in NXT and not taking his name, John Cena, B2 Gimmick, and Right to Censor, working in Japan

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Bull Buchanan

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

His son Brooks Jensen in NXT: He’s doing good. I knew pretty early on he’s been wanting to do this since he was a small, small kid. He followed me around, you know, all the indie shows, which my other son did too. But, he got into amateur wrestling, and he was fairly successful. He won a state championship his senior year, but I knew, if he had a fault, it was his timing because his senior year was 2019. They just finished their amateur wrestling season when COVID hit, so that, you know, there were no indie bookings or anything like that for a long time. When things opened back up, you know, he got right back into it. I think he’s doing good. He is 21. I was still trying to figure out how to get into business when I was 21. He’s already on TV and, the things I’ve always stressed to him, he does, I think very well, his selling’s good, he moves well in the ring. I think he’s doing great.”

On his son not taking his name: “Doesn’t bother me at all, man. I told him, call me anything you want to just call me paid you know, at the end of the day. I think that now, from what he told me, cause you know, him and Brian and Bloom was already down there solo, you know? They all had different names, and I think they wanted to see ’em, you know, kind of try to make it more on their own merits instead of, oh, you know, that’s Rick Steiner… I mean, everybody knows, but that was the reasoning that I heard, which makes a lot of sense. Vince is always like creating his own, his own superstars, so, you know, that just kind of falls in line with that. But yeah, it doesn’t bother me a bit.”

On Right to Censor: “The Right to Censor was Vince’s answer to the Parent’s [Television] Council. I thought we had a pretty good run. I thought maybe we could have gone a little longer with it, but, at the same time, we were kind of peaking there. We bought WCW so that was, you’ve just added 20, 30, 40, 50 more guys to your roster. You gotta do something with them. I was a Stevie Richards fan when he was in ECW, and I met him at ECW when I got that chance to go. And he was a super nice guy. I think it was the 2000 WrestleMania in Anaheim. Stevie and I hung out at the gym for a little while and then we went over to a restaurant and had dinner together and hung out and, you know, just kinda got to know each other. So we got to be friends and they told me I was gonna be with him. So he came and found me and, you know, he laid it all out to me. He’d been out a couple of times, you know, just walking out, I think on Godfather, maybe somebody else, and just, you know, kind of gave a warning. But he laid the whole thing out to me and I said, God, man, people gonna hate us.”

On John Cena: “I knew John from OVW. We’d been down there at the same time and I’d actually met him during some of his tryout matches. You knew he had the look. Watching his dark matches and they would continually get better, which is what the office always wants to see. We’d come to town once every three, four, five months, and when we would, he would have a dark match, and every time he got better. Once I got to know him in OVW and watched his microphone skills, I mean, there’s been a lot of good people slipped through the cracks, I’m sure. But I just, I had a feeling that he was gonna do well and then once he hit on the rapper, once he hit on that, man, he took off.”

On the B2 gimmick: “I can’t remember the guy’s name, but he did all the props for us back then. So he has his own section back there. I think me and John were rumbling through it to try to find some necklaces or something. We stumbled on the old, I don’t know if it’s the original or not, but the million dollar man, the dollar sign, you know, the big chain. I popped on that, he did too, because he is a big wrestling historian too. He grew up watching this business. I always kind of thought that part of my job was to, you know, the old saying, and when they hand you chicken, you turn it into chicken salad. So I looked at it. That was my job. Was it something I would’ve thought of for myself? Probably not. But I had a good time with it.”

On his time in Japan: “If I’d gone there before I went to WWE, I don’t know if I’d ever left. I loved it over there. Loved the style, loved the culture. We originally went to All Japan and then Taka (Michinoku) formed a group. The original group was me, D-Lo Brown, Taka, of course, he was the leader, Mike. Awesome, and Jerry Tuite, who was The Wall in WCW. We were all the original group. We had a really good run over there. That was the ideal, in All Japan. And then, I think maybe 2005, 2006, me and D-Lo wound up…. they pretty much disbanded us. We had a great run over there.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, USWA, SMW, Jim Cornette, WWF, Vince McMahon, Big Bossman, Right to Censor, B2 gimmick, John Cena, Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression Era, his WWE release, and more.