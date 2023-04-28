Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact In 60 theme, ratings note

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh, and Shera vs. PCO and two partners

-Yuya Uemura and Bhupindar Guffar vs. Moose and Brian Myers

-Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat

-The second part of a sit-down interview with Frankie Kazarian

Powell’s POV: Last night’s television show failed to crack the top 150 in Thursday’s cable ratings with strong competition from the NFL Draft and the NBA and NHL playoffs. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on Matt Sydal. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).