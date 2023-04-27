ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Lady Frost in a Proving Ground match
-“The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. Preston Vance and Rush
-Rocky Romero vs. Lee Moriarty
-Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Jeeves Kay and Sonny Kiss
-Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Joe Ocasio and Mooke Summers
-Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin
-Gringo Loco vs. Blake Christian
-Diamante vs. Skye Blue
Powell’s POV: The show was taped in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Peterson Events Center. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
