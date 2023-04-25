WWE Raw rating for Bad Bunny’s return and Triple H’s announcement

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.815 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was equal to last week’s 1.815 million average. Raw delivered a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.58 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.840 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.939 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.666 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fifth, fourth, and sixth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The April 25, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.614 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the 20 years of Randy Orton on Raw celebration.