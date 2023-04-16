Impact Wrestling Rebellion lineup (live coverage tonight): New Impact World Champion and new Knockouts Champion to be crowned during tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view event that will be held tonight in Toronto, Ontario at the Rebel Entertainment Complex.

-Steve Maclin vs. Kushida for the vacant Impact World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the vacant Knockouts Championship

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in an Ultimate X match for the Impact Tag Team Titles

-Trey Miguel vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey in a Triple Threat elimination match for the X Division Championship

-Bully Ray, Masha Slamovich, Kenny King, Moose, and Brian Myers, vs. Tommy Dreamer, Killer Kelley, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, and Bhupinder Gujjar in a Hardcore War

-The Design vs. Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, and Dirty Dango

-Eddie Edwards vs. PCO in a Last Rites match

-(Pre-Show) “The Coven” Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Rosemary and Jessicka for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-(Pre-Show) Heath and Rhino vs. Champagne Singh and Shera

Powell’s POV: Josh Alexander and Mickie James respectively relinquished the Impact World Championship and the Knockouts Championship due to injuries. There’s no word as to which three members of The Design (Deaner, Callihan, Kon, Angels) will take part in the six-man tag match.

The pay-per-view price is listed at $39.99 via FITE.TV. There will also be a 30-minute free pre-show on YouTube. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card begins at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for everyone as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.