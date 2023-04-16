NJPW Collision Philadelphia lineup: The updated card for today’s FITE.TV pay-per-view event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NJPW Collision pay-per-view that will be held today in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Hiroshi Tanahashi, Lio Rush, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. TJP and “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis

-Lance Archer vs. Fred Rosser in a tournament match to become No. 1 contender to the IWGP U.S. Championship

-Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Kenta and Chase Owens

-Orange Cassidy vs. Gabriel Kidd

-Homicide and Rocky Romero vs. Sanada and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

-Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste, and Bad Dude Tito vs. Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson

-Alex Coughlin vs. Tracy Williams in an ROH Pure Rules match

-Volador Jr. and El Desperado vs. Kevin Knight and Delirious

Powell’s POV: NJPW ran Capital Collision on Saturday in Washington D.C. Both NJPW shows are available via Fite.TV pay-per-view both individually for $19.99 or for a two-night price of $29.99.