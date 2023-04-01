NXT Stand & Deliver Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show April 1, 2023 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT Stand & Deliver Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Stand & Deliver Poll – Vote for the best match Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship Perez vs. Stark vs. Dolin vs. Stratton vs. Valkyria vs. Hartwell in a ladder match Wes Lee vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Axiom for the NXT NA Title Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks for the NXT Tag Titles Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller in an unsanctioned match Kiana James and Fallon Henley vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Thea Hail, and Tyler Bate vs. Ava, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt stand & deliverwwe
