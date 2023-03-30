AEW Dynamite rating for the show featuring Adam Cole’s return, plus AEW All Access premiere numbers

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 833,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 954,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

-The premiere of AEW All Access had 328,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the key demo.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.28 rating, down from last week’s 0.33 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.56 rating on USA Network. All Access finished 30th in the Thursday cable ratings. There was also an unadvertised sneak preview of All Access that aired over the weekend. The March 30, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 979,000 viewers and a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic.