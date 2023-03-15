Will Ospreay injured, New Japan Cup tournament replacement named

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a press release on Wednesday to announce that Will Ospreay suffered a shoulder injury. “During his match on March 13 in Ehime, Will Ospreay sustained an injury to his right shoulder, and does not have a timetable for recovery at this time,” reads the press release on NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: NJPW also held a press conference to announce that Ospreay is out of the New Japan Cup tournament due to the injury. Mark Davis, who was beaten by Ospreay in the March 13 match, announced in a press conference that he will advance in the tournament as Ospreay’s alternate.