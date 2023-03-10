WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Edge will call out Finn Balor

-Brock Lesnar and Omos meet face-to-face

-Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

-Elias vs. Bronson Reed

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Lesnar and Omos segment since our last update. Monday’s Raw will be held in Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.