AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s AEW Revolution fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the TNT Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal for the AEW All-Atlantic Title

-Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara vs. AR Fox, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin

-Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

-Hangman Page promo

Powell’s POV: Hobbs won the Face of the Revolution ladder match last week to earn the title shot, and then Wardlow won the TNT Title at AEW Revolution. Dynamite will be live from Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center (Friday’s Rampage will also be taped tonight). Jake Barnett has the week off, so join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).