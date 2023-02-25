2/24 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Tank Ledger and Myles Borne vs. Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights, Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice, and Axiom vs. Kale Dixon

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 54)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed February 24, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Axiom made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Axiom vs. Kale Dixon. Dixon attacked the knee of Axiom to drop him to the mat early only for Axiom to take control and apply a side headlock. Coming off the ropes, Dixon attempted a monkey flip but Axiom countered with a baseball slide kick. Dixon responded with a tilt a whirl slam for a near fall and hit a delayed vertical suplex for another two count. Axiom hit a series of chops to the chest of Dixon and a standing dropkick, and nailed a crossbody from the top rope before finishing Dixon with the golden ratio kick for the win.

Axiom defeated Kale Dixon via pinfall in 4:35.

The commentary team hyped Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice for after the break…[c]

2. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice. Vice attempted a kick early which Ruca was able to avoid before taking Vice down to the mat working the arm. Vice countered with the side leg scissors but Ruca rolled through and continued to work the arm until Vice sent Ruca through the ropes to take control. Back in the ring, Vice continued to work on Ruca wearing her down with a sleeper hold. Ruca powered Vice off and hit the cartwheel clothesline in the corner and followed up with the ever impressive sol snatcher for the victory.

Sol Ruca defeated Lola Vice via pinfall in 4:29.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Tank Ledger and Myles Borne vs. Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights. Heights and Ledger started the match with Heights gaining the early advantage on Ledger with a quick near fall and he tagged in Kemp. Ledger responded with a tag to Borne who took over to work on the arm and head of Kemp. Borne attempted a corner leapfrog but Kemp sent Borne to the mat grounding the youngster.

Kemp tagged Heights back in. Heights continued wearing down Borne until Kemp took back over. Kemp hit a neckbreaker for a two count and Heights tagged back in. Heights applied the sleeper hold before Borne escaped and made the tag to Ledger despite Heights attempted to prevent the tag. Ledger hit the big splash on Heights but Kemp made the save. Kemp tagged in as Borne and Heights fought off to the outside. Ledger attempted a roll up but Kemp rolled through and hit the side effect into a neckbreaker for the win.

Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights defeated Tank Ledger and Myles Borne via pinfall in 7:48.

John’s Ramblings: An episode that can be easily skipped. Sol Ruca continues to be fun to watch and definitely should be main roster bound after WrestleMania but none of the matches seemed to get out of second gear this week.