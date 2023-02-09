MLW Fusion preview: Impact World Champion Josh Alexander in action on tonight’s Pro Wrestling TV show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

-Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA

-Doctor Dax vs. The Great Moses

Powell’s POV: I assume that MLW is airing the Alexander vs. Fatu match from the Ric Flair’s Last Match event, as that’s the only singles match between the two that I am aware of. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).