AEW press release for Revolution event tickets

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Friday to promote tickets going on sale for the AEW Revolution event that will be held on Sunday, March 5 in San Francisco, California at the Chase Center.

Dec. 9, 2022 – Starting today, tickets are officially on sale for AEW REVOLUTION, taking place at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Sunday, March 5. The fourth iteration of AEW REVOLUTION is a key stop on a West Coast and Midwest run for AEW, which has already announced a dozen new market debuts kicking off at the top of the year. AEW REVOLUTION at Chase Center also marks AEW’s first-ever California pay-per-view event.

Tickets for the highly anticipated AEW REVOLUTION are available now for purchase via at AEWTIX.com or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $50 plus fees, and with the holiday season underway, AEW tickets make great gifts.

AEW’s impending Chase Center debut culminates a week of action in San Francisco, with the historic Cow Palace playing host to live episodes of “AEW: Dynamite” on Wednesday, March 1 and “AEW: Rampage” on Friday, March 3. Tickets for these shows are also on sale now via etix.com and AEWTix.com.

AEW’s 2023 schedule features a wide variety of West Coast and Midwest market debuts. This includes a return to Canada with a special Tuesday night “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” on March 14 from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Tickets will go on sale for the live double-feature in Winnipeg on Dec. 16, 2022. AEW will also debut next year in Seattle, Wash., Portland, Ore., Fresno, Calif., Lexington, Ky., Dayton, Ohio, El Paso, Texas, Phoenix, Ariz., Laredo, Texas, Sacramento, Calif., and London, UK, with additional markets to be announced in the near future.

Powell’s POV: The Chase Center is the home of the Golden State Warriors of the NBA and the venue has a listed capacity of 18,064 for basketball. It will be interesting to see how many tickets AEW can move for their first run in the building.