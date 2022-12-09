What's happening...

AEW press release for Revolution event tickets

December 9, 2022

AEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Friday to promote tickets going on sale for the AEW Revolution event that will be held on Sunday, March 5 in San Francisco, California at the Chase Center.

Dec. 9, 2022 – Starting today, tickets are officially on sale for AEW REVOLUTION, taking place at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Sunday, March 5. The fourth iteration of AEW REVOLUTION is a key stop on a West Coast and Midwest run for AEW, which has already announced a dozen  new market debuts kicking off at the top of the year. AEW REVOLUTION at Chase Center also  marks AEW’s first-ever California pay-per-view event. 

Tickets for the highly anticipated AEW REVOLUTION are available now for purchase via at AEWTIX.com or Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $50 plus fees, and with the holiday season  underway, AEW tickets make great gifts. 

AEW’s impending Chase Center debut culminates a week of action in San Francisco, with the  historic Cow Palace playing host to live episodes of “AEW: Dynamite” on Wednesday, March 1  and “AEW: Rampage” on Friday, March 3. Tickets for these shows are also on sale now via  etix.com and AEWTix.com

AEW’s 2023 schedule features a wide variety of West Coast and Midwest market debuts. This  includes a return to Canada with a special Tuesday night “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW:  Rampage” on March 14 from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Tickets will go on  sale for the live double-feature in Winnipeg on Dec. 16, 2022. AEW will also debut next year in  Seattle, Wash., Portland, Ore., Fresno, Calif., Lexington, Ky., Dayton, Ohio, El Paso, Texas,  Phoenix, Ariz., Laredo, Texas, Sacramento, Calif., and London, UK, with additional markets to be  announced in the near future.

Powell’s POV: The Chase Center is the home of the Golden State Warriors of the NBA and the venue has a listed capacity of 18,064 for basketball. It will be interesting to see how many tickets AEW can move for their first run in the building.

