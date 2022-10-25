NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Atsushi Onita, Too Cold Scorpio, Perry Saturn, Latin Lover, Rosa Mendes

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes two tag team title matches and the fallout from Saturday’s NXT Halloween Havoc event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority A grade from 49 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Atsushi Onita is 65.

-Too Cold Scorpio (Charles Scaggs) is 58.

-Perry Saturn (Perry Satullo) is 56.

-Latin Lover (Victor Ruiz) is 55.

-Rosa Mendes (Milena Roucka) is 43.

-Dot Net Member Assassin V is 53 (going on 103).