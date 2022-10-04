AEW Dynamite preview: The latest card for Wednesday’s TBS show

What's happening...

October 4, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Hangman Page vs. Rush

-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

-Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

-Wardlow vs. Brian Cage for the TNT Title.

-Toni Storm, Athena, and Willow Nightingale (w/Saraya) vs. Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford (w/Britt Baker)

-Luchasaurus in action with Christian Cage in his corner

Powell’s POV: The TNT Title match was made on last night’s AEW Dark Elevation. AEW is labeling Wednesday as National Scissoring Day (it’s still not too late to put up a Scissors Tree). Dynamite will be live from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena (Rampage will be live from the same venue on Friday night). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

