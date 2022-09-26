AEW Dynamite preview: ROH Championship match added to the card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson in an eliminator match

-Saraya makes her Dynamite debut

-MJF appears

-Chris Jericho vs. Bandido for the ROH Championship

Powell's POV: The ROH Title match was added, and the show is also scheduled to feature a championship celebration for Jericho. Ian Riccaboni and Tony Khan had an exchange on Twitter to set up Riccaboni being at the show. Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center (Rampage will be taped the same night).