What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s two-hour Grand Slam edition

September 23, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal for a shot at the AEW World Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Diamante for the TBS Title

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match

-Action Bronson and Hook vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

-Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara

-Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium and will be a special two-hour episode. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.