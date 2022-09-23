AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s two-hour Grand Slam edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal for a shot at the AEW World Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Diamante for the TBS Title

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match

-Action Bronson and Hook vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

-Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara

-Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium and will be a special two-hour episode. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).