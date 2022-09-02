09/02 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: WWE Clash at the Castle go-home show with Roman Reigns celebrating two years as champion, Ronda Rousey’s final judgment, Viking Raiders vs. New Day in a Viking Rules match, Karrion Kross’s in-ring debut, Mansoor and Mace vs. Hit Row, Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: WWE Clash at the Castle go-home show with Roman Reigns celebrating two years as champion, Ronda Rousey’s final judgment, Viking Raiders vs. New Day in a Viking Rules match, Karrion Kross’s in-ring debut, Mansoor and Mace vs. Hit Row, Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser, and more (22:08)…

