A&E Biography on Kurt Angle rating and viewership count, plus WWE Rivals on Angle vs. Brock Lesnar, and WWE Smack Talk

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s A&E biography on Kurt Angle produced 406,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 32nd in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals delivered 361,000 viewers for A&E and finished 39th in the cable ratings with a 0.09 rating. This episode focused on the rivalry between Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar.

-Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk finished with 208,000 viewers for A&E and finished 72nd in the cable ratings with a 0.06 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s really well done Bella Twins biography finished with 420,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. Last week’s WWE Rivals produced 423,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating. And last week’s Smack Talk finished with 212,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. Next week’s biography focuses on Lex Luger, and WWE Rivals spotlights WWE vs. WCW.