AEW Dynamite in Worcester (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, “Hangman” Adam Page, Dolph Ziggler, Manny Fernandez, Shannon Moore, Matt Borne, Rhonda Singh

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. The show includes Jon Moxley vs. Rush for the Interim AEW World Championship. Friday’s Rampage will be taped after the live Dynamite. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite (and Rampage taping) in Worcester. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. A and C finished tied for second with 19 percent each. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with F as the majority grade from 42 percent of our post show poll voters. C finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-New WWE head of creative and talent relations Paul “Triple H” Levesque is 53.

-Manny Fernandez is 68.

-Shannon Moore is 44.

-Dolph Ziggler (Nicholas Nemeth) is 42.

-“Hangman” Adam Page (Stephen Woltz) is 31.

-The late Matt Borne (Matt Osborne) was born on July 27, 1957. He died of an overdose at age 55 on June 28, 2013.

-Rhonda Singh, who worked as Bertha Faye in WWE, died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 27, 2001.