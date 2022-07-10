07/10 McGuire’s NJPW Strong audio review: Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson, and Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto in NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Title tournament matches, Taylor Rust vs. Jonah

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson, and Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto in NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Title tournament matches, and Taylor Rust vs. Jonah (17:39)…

Click here to stream or download the July 10 NJPW Strong audio review.

