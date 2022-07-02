Lacey Evans recalls how her pregnancy put an end to her WWE storyline with Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

DAZN interview with Lacey Evans

Interviewer: Steven Muehlhausen

Available at DAZN.com

Evans on her pregnancy ending her storyline with Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair: “It’s difficult because you know how hard people work. I work hard too, and it’s difficult because I was a wife at 19. I’ve been with my husband since I was 15, and there were two things me and my husband always knew. We wanted to get the hell out of the situations that we were raised in, and we wanted to have a big family. We wanted to be parents more than anything, and then this opportunity (with WWE) came. Of course, I’m gonna take it and do the best that I can. We still have those dreams. So it wasn’t a shock to the powers that be that Lacey Evans was having a baby. That was part of the plan. But it hurt for the other people.

“It hurt for the other ones who, like you said, we’re getting all this steam. We’re telling the story, and then it comes to an end. There’s a lot of unfinished business there that I’m excited (about and) hopefully, we could touch on (it). But I’m a mom. I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I think that it’s exciting and career fulfilling to show the women out there that you could do both and if you work hard and put your mind to it, that you could do both. It sucked. But it’s an amazing thing to be able to bring life into the world and also come back, get back in the game and start working just as hard as I was working before.”

