06/10 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Riddle vs. Sami Zayn (Riddle gets an Undisputed WWE Universal Title shot if he wins or is barred from Smackdown if he loses), Ricochet vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Title, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus and Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li in Money in the Bank match qualifiers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Riddle vs. Sami Zayn (Riddle gets an Undisputed WWE Universal Title shot if he wins or is barred from Smackdown if he loses), Ricochet vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Title, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus and Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li in Money in the Bank match qualifiers, and more (22:08)…

