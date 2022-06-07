MLW Heavyweight Championship match announced for Battle Riot

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following announcement on Tuesday to announce the MLW Heavyweight Championship match for Battle Riot.

Major League Wrestling today announced a World Heavyweight Championship title fight: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran in his corner) as MLW presents the Battle Riot at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

“El Jefe” is sending in Mexico’s most wanted as Bandido sets his sights on the grandest score of his career: Hammerstone’s World Heavyweight Championship.

Undefeated since debuting in MLW in January, Bandido impressed MLW matchmaker and AZTECA proprietor Cesar Duran with his main event win this past week on FUSION over Flamita (watch).

Winning the ROH World Championship and collecting champions from Mexico to the United Kingdom, Bandido now has MLW’s most cherished gold on his mind. Collecting this prize wouldn’t just bring him power and money from El Jefe but make him the World Champion.

No stranger to Cesar’s schemes, Hammerstone has found himself quarreling with Cesar Duran from America to Mexico as their bitter animosity only grows over time. Vanquishing all luchadores Cesar has unleashed on the champ, “Your Boy Hammer” has continued to blaze a championship path throwing thunderbolts through Cesar’s best.

Now Cesar has upped the ante.

With this championship bout having the caveat of Cesar Duran lurking ringside, Hammerstone’s faces the unknown when he steps into the ring in New York City against a man awarded countless 5-star matches with arsenal of sensational moves including the devastating 24 plex.

Will Bandido rob Hammerstone of the belt? Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

Powell’s POV: This feels like it’s coming out of nowhere as far as what’s aired on Fusion lately. That said, they are still airing footage from WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, so perhaps this was set up at the more recent taping. Either way, it’s the MLW Champion facing the former ROH Champion in what should be an interesting match.