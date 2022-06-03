6/3 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of CM Punk’s announcement, “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix, Scorpio Sky vs. Dante Martin for the TNT Title, Athena vs. Kiera Hogan

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 43)

Live from Ontario, California at Toyota Arena

Aired June 3, 2022 on TNT

The commentary team of Taz, Excalibur, Hangman Page and Chris Jericho checked in to begin the show. Entrances for the first match took place on social media, so to the action, we went while the white hot crowd was going nuts.

1. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix. Penta and Matt began the match and Penta went for the Fear Factor early, but Matt countered and went for a Fear Factor of his own, but Penta countered. After a flurry of moves back and forth, the two stood up and tagged in Fenix and Nick. Nick hit a springboard arm-drag before the action spilled outside. The two rolled back in the ring and hit dueling super-kicks. Both then landed respective nip-ups.

As the two shook hands, Matt attacked Fenix and the Bucks took control. Matt and Nick were on the outside and Penta hit a Tope Bomb onto the Bucks on the outside. Fenix then went to the top and hit a tornado splash onto everyone. Fenix rolled Matt back into he ring, but Matt sank in a Sharpshooter on Fenix. The four were then tied up in the ropes and Nick landed a running kick to Fenix. Fenix then hit a rolling cutter on Matt before rolling Matt back into the ring. Fenix went for a splash, but Matt got the knees up. We then got our first PIP [c].

Back from break, Fenix went for something off the top rope, but Matt countered into a series of Northern Lights suplexes. Matt draped Fenix on the middle rope and Nick hit a splash for a two-count. Quickly, Penta grabbed Nick for a DDT on the outside. The Bros did the same to Matt on the inside of the ring. Fenix landed a dive through the ropes onto Nick which was wild. Fenix then hit a frog splash on Matt inside the ring for a good near-fall.

Fenix placed Matt on the top rope and hit a kick. Nick came in for the save and hit a springboard dropkick before Matt landed an elbow from the top rope for another good near-fall. Matt tagged in Nick and Nick traded blows with Fenix. Fenix eventually landed a back-heel kick. The Bros went to the top and Fenix jumped off Penta onto Nick for a wild near-fall. Fenix went for a muscle buster, but Nick came back with a Poison-Rana. The Bucks began a super-kick party on both Bros. Fenix went for a splash, but the Bucks caught him and hit the Meltzer Driver for a great near-fall. Matt then unmasked Penta and hit the BTE Trigger on Fenix for the win.

“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson defeated Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix via pinfall in 14:54.

After the match, the Bucks celebrated in the crowd.

McGuire’s Musings: Wow. Whatever you just read that I wrote couldn’t have possibly done any of that justice. I’m positive I missed at least 40 percent of the moves, if not 60 percent … hell, if not 70 percent. This was a wild match in front of a wild crowd and my God, if this isn’t one of the five best Rampage matches to date, I don’t know what is. There were no real rules and it was the super-duper spot-fest we all expected it to be, but the crowd and the room added so, so much to it. These two teams work so well together and it was great to see this happen in their old stomping grounds. Unrelated: Page was explicitly cheering on the Bucks throughout all of this, so I wonder if that means we are in for an alliance in the near future. Either way, if you missed this, carve 15 minutes out of your day to find this match and watch it.

2. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Two Guys. Starks jump-started the match, so we weren’t properly introduced to whomever these other guys were. Hobbs slammed one of the guys while Starks speared the other guy and that was the end of the match.

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Two Guys via pinfall in 46 seconds.

Starks and Hobbs got out of the ring right quick and Excalibur recapped Double Or Nothing while Page was no longer in the commentary team. Kiera Hogan’s music then hit and she, along with Jade Cargill’s crew, made their way to the ring.

McGuire’s Musings: The squash was what it should be, but things did feel a bit rushed and I wonder why that had to be there. Page isn’t on commentary anymore, so perhaps that appearance during the Bucks match was, indeed, aimed at establishing their partnership. Also, if anyone has the names of Two Guys, I’d love to know.

3. Athena vs. Kiera Hogan. The two locked up and before long, Hogan hit a tough forearm. Athena then lifted Hogan and went for a slam, but Hogan landed on her feet. Athena landed a springboard splash for a one-count. Hogan then rolled to the outside. Athena ran for what looked to be a splash but then stopped and powered her way through the ropes onto Hogan. Athena was on the apron, but Red Velvet grabbed Athena’s legs and then rolled Athena back into the ring. Hogan got a one-count and then the next PIP began [c].