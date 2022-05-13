Hikaru Shida mocks AEW for claiming she is injured and unable to compete in the Owen Hart Cup tournament

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida isn’t playing along with the storyline that she is injured and unable to compete in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. Shida took to social media to point out that she’s had four matches since the street fight with Serena Deeb, which is when AEW claims she was injured. “Japanese wrestling is nothing for them,” Shida wrote. “I’m so sorry. And sorry couldn’t be in the tournament too. I’m glad from my heart that Kris is in the tournament now. And I’m gonna try to enjoy sudden holidays in Japan because it has been a while before I had.”

Powell’s POV: I questioned earlier today in my AEW Rampage audio review for Dot Net Members whether the Shida injury was a work designed to put Kris Statlander in the Owen Hart Cup tournament as a late replacement who may go on to win the tournament. Either AEW officials didn’t share the plan with Shida or she didn’t feel like playing along. I am surprised by her claim that “Japanese wrestling is nothing for them” given how many Japanese wrestlers the company uses and with their joint pay-per-view event with New Japan Pro Wrestling taking place next month.

Well…. I already had 4 matches after the street fight and just finished the greatest fighting musical show.

But I seem to have been injured…

Japanese wrestling is nothing for them. I’m so sorry.

And sorry couldn’t be in the tournament too. — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) May 13, 2022