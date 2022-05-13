What's happening...

Hikaru Shida mocks AEW for claiming she is injured and unable to compete in the Owen Hart Cup tournament

May 13, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida isn’t playing along with the storyline that she is injured and unable to compete in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. Shida took to social media to point out that she’s had four matches since the street fight with Serena Deeb, which is when AEW claims she was injured. “Japanese wrestling is nothing for them,” Shida wrote. “I’m so sorry. And sorry couldn’t be in the tournament too. I’m glad from my heart that Kris is in the tournament now. And I’m gonna try to enjoy sudden holidays in Japan because it has been a while before I had.”

Powell’s POV: I questioned earlier today in my AEW Rampage audio review for Dot Net Members whether the Shida injury was a work designed to put Kris Statlander in the Owen Hart Cup tournament as a late replacement who may go on to win the tournament. Either AEW officials didn’t share the plan with Shida or she didn’t feel like playing along. I am surprised by her claim that “Japanese wrestling is nothing for them” given how many Japanese wrestlers the company uses and with their joint pay-per-view event with New Japan Pro Wrestling taking place next month.

  1. TheGreatestOne May 13, 2022 @ 9:55 pm

    Is there anyone that AEW inexplicably pushes that isn’t an unprofessional shit?

    Reply
  2. Ring Rat Rene May 13, 2022 @ 11:56 pm

    Man. YOU really deserve a push. Seriously. This website has done absolutely NOTHING to enhance you.

    Reply
  3. sam May 14, 2022 @ 12:38 am

    “Is there anyone that AEW inexplicably pushes that isn’t an unprofessional shit?” – speaking of a “shit”, you seem to be continuing your obsession with AEW. Go seek some help.

    Reply
  4. DShiflet May 14, 2022 @ 3:43 am

    Not telling your talent you’re working an injury angle and that they’re actually out of the tournament they were intending to fly home for, leaving them to hear about it on the actual tv show, doesn’t exactly scream professionalism either.

    Reply
  5. Jim May 14, 2022 @ 3:46 am

    Professionalism is for the fucking birds. Especially in one of the carniest businesses on the planet.

    Reply

