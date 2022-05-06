WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Tag team tables match set for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tables match

-Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will include the final push for Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event. The show will be live tonight from Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).