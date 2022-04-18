MLW Fusion preview: MLW Heavyweight Championship headlines Thursday’s Intimidation Games themed show

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: The show was taped during WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, Texas at Gilley’s. Fusion streams Thursdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are typically available on Fridays or earlier (depending on the time of when the screener is available), and my MLW Fusion audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).