Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s go-home show for Rebellion, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Jay White, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Kenny King, and Vincent in an eight-man tag match

-The final push for Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air No Surrender 2022 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and will focus on classic Rebellion pay-per-view matches. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.