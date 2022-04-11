AEW Rampage lineup: AEW World Championship match, earlier start time for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship.

Powell's POV: Friday's Rampage will be live from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center, and AEW will also record Saturday's Battle of the Belts 2 show for Saturday's TNT airing.