WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returning to The Tonight Show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is listed as a guest for “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday. The show airs at 10:30CT/11:30ET on NBC.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, Reigns will be promoting WrestleMania during his appearance. He’s listed as the second guest behind comedian Hasan Minhaj, and the musical guest will be Mini Webb. I assume we’ll see some other WWE talent on ESPN and elsewhere this week, but Reigns is the only wrestler I’ve seen listed for a late night talkshow appearance.