03/12 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Big E injured during a tag team match, NXT wrestler renamed Butch, Brock Lesnar appears, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey confrontation, Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Title, Jey Uso vs. Rick Boogs with WrestleMania ramifications

March 12, 2022

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Big E injured during a tag team match, NXT wrestler renamed Butch, Brock Lesnar appears, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey confrontation, Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Title, Jey Uso vs. Rick Boogs with WrestleMania ramifications, and more (34:41)…

Click here for the March 12 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

