House of Glory results: The Briscoes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Arez for the ROH and HOG Tag Titles, Natalia Markova vs. Taya Valkyrie for the HOG Women’s Title, Low Ki vs. Biff Busick for the HOG Crown Jewel Championship, Michael Fain vs. Ken Broadway

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

House of Glory “Salvation”

March 11, 2022 in Queens, New York at NYC Arena

Results courtesy of Jason Solomon

1. Mantequilla defeated KC Navarro.

2. “The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon beat “The Amazing Graysons” JP and Tommy.

3. Ken Broadway over Michael Fain.

4. Evander James (w/Scarlett Meidan, Joey Silver) defeated Carlos “La Sombra” Ramirez.

5. Low Ki defeated Biff Busick to retain the HOG Crown Jewel Championship.

6. Natalia Markova defeated Taya Valkyrie to retain the HOG Women’s Championship.

7. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe defeated Penta El Zero Miedo and Arez (sub for the injured Rey Fenix) in a Winner Take All Match to win the HOG Tag Team Championship and retain their ROH Tag Team Titles

Return date at the venue is April 15th.