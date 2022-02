CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger, Microman, Aramis, and El Dragon vs. Gino Medina, Arez, and Mini Abismo Negro, final hype for MLW SuperFight, and more (13:43)…

Click here for the February 26 MLW Fusion audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.